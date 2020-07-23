Catawba Indian Nation casino in Kings Mountain pushes forward

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- This time next year, neighbors could be cashing in at a new tribal casino. Despite a lawsuit, the project is finally getting off the ground, just thirty minutes from Charlotte.

Ceremony, shovels and a sign of things to come.

“This is an economically depleted area in North Carolina,” Catawba Nation Chief William Harris said.

The plans for the casino have been years in the making and by everyone’s admission, a lot of red tape.

The Catawba Nation Native American tribe has made no secret of their desire to venture into gaming.

The site off Interstate-85 and Dixon School Road in Kings Mountain has been the focal point of it all.

“When you go 30 minutes from that stop sign, you’re at the Charlotte International Airport,” Harris said.

The project itself is hundreds of millions of dollars. Phase one will include a casino and phase two will eventually include a hotel.

This will mean thousands of jobs and a big economic impact to the area. It’s also something that has caught the eye of the eastern band of Cherokee Indians in the mountains, who have filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Their chief, Richard Sneed, said “it’s investors’ money to flush as they see fit,” and also called the federal government’s decision to allow the casino a “politicized, rush decision.”

The Cherokee also question the claims the Catawba make to north Carolina land, something local leaders say isn’t valid.

“It’s clear to me, and it’s clear to all historians that this is historical Catawba lands,” Kings Mountain Mayor Scott Neisler said.

Leaders say they wouldn’t have started the groundbreaking without being confident they’d win in the courts.

“If we can come together, there is strength in unity. So, instead of inner fighting, Let’s get together and get something better,” Harris said.

As far as a timeline for this project, developers say they want phase one ready by around this time next year. The other phases will take several years.