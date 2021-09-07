Catawba County woman accused in husband’s fatal shooting

CONOVER, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband, authorities said.

A news release from Conover police said they received a call just after midnight on Monday from 31-year-old Brittney Lyfae McCleave, who said she had shot her husband, news outlets reported.

Officers found Danta Broome, 36, at a residence with a gunshot wound, police said. Broome died at a nearby hospital. Two children younger than 10 were in the home at the time of the shooting, and police said they were placed in the care of a relative, the news release said.

During a hearing on Tuesday, McCleave requested and was assigned a court-appointed provisional attorney until another attorney is appointed. The provisional attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.