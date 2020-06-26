Catawba County Sheriff’s Office helps replace tattered U.S. flag for veteran

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office honored a local veteran Thursday morning with replacing his faded and worn American flag.

Veteran Earl Lail, 89, was in Germany during the Korean War between 1951 and 1953 and has been a long-time member of the American Legion Firing Squad.

Earl was married 69 years to Betty Jean Lail who passed away on June 6, 2020, deputies said.

Several deputies erected a new pole and American flag with Sheriff Brown Thursday for Earl.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We appreciate all of our service men and women!” the sheriff’s office said.