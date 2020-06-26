Catawba and Iredell County Sheriffs won’t enforce mask mandate

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper’s new executive order, requiring people to wear face masks, is aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. But numerous police and sheriffs across N.C. have their own message about the mandate.

Just hours after Governor Cooper made his announcement of making face masks a requirement, sheriffs in North Carolina went to Facebook to make their message loud and clear — they won’t enforce the mandate.

After careful review of Gov. Cooper’s order, Sheriff Don Brown of Catawba County said “we find this order to be unenforceable.”

Full statement from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office:

“My office has received inquiries concerning Governor Cooper’s order (Executive Order No. 147) making the wearing of masks mandatory at retail establishments. After careful review, we find this order to be unenforceable.

We otherwise recognize that this matter, like many facing us, is an emotional issue that has strong opinions on all sides. We encourage all citizens to take the precautions they feel are necessary to protect their families and themselves.

As your Sheriff, I am committed to protecting your personal freedoms. Our service and commitment to you will not waver, no matter the crisis.”

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement on their Facebook page. It reads in part:

“We realize that often, the easiest way to inform the public is through social media. We recognize that this an emotional topic, with a lot of people polarized in their opinion. We completely understand that the decision to wear a mask is a personal decision, and we encourage all citizens to take the precautions they feel necessary to protect themselves and their family.

As your Sheriff, it is not only my duty to enforce the laws enacted by our legislature, but to also protect the constitutional rights of all citizens. I firmly believe that the order mandating face coverings is not only unconstitutional but unenforceable. In closing, to be perfectly clear, we have no intention of enforcing this order nor can we enforce this order.”

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office in N.C. added there’s no legal authority to enforce the mandate.

In fact, Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 147 states law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce face masks requirements.

If a customer or worker refuses to wear a face-covering at a business requiring it, the person could be considered trespassing.

Multiple police departments and sheriff’s offices in North Carolina continue to encourage people to use hand sanitizer and wear face masks where social distancing is not possible.