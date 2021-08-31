Catawba County Schools reverses decision, masks to be mandatory

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted to reverse their decision and will now make face masks mandatory for all staff, students and visitors inside the school and on buses for at least a month.

The mandate will begin on Thursday, Sept. 2 and the mandate will be voted on at least once per month beginning on Sept. 27.

The decision was made during an emergency school board meeting Tuesday evening and more details will be provided online Wednesday, according to the district spokesperson.

As of 4 PM Tuesday, the district had approximately 9% of all students (1,447) quarantined or isolated and 58 staff quarantined or isolated. That represents a 530% increase in the number of student and 153% increase in staff quarantines/isolations since the beginning of school.

A student or staff member will not be required to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth if a licensed medical provider provides written notice in the form of an Accommodation Request and Medical Certification for Students or Employees.