Catawba County Schools reverses decision, masks to be mandatory

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted to reverse their decision and will now make face masks mandatory for all staff, students and visitors inside the school and on buses for at least a month.
The mandate will begin on Thursday, Sept. 2 and the mandate will be voted on at least once per month beginning on Sept. 27.
The decision was made during an emergency school board meeting Tuesday evening and more details will be provided online Wednesday, according to the district spokesperson.
As of 4 PM Tuesday, the district had approximately 9% of all students (1,447) quarantined or isolated and 58 staff quarantined or isolated. That represents a 530% increase in the number of student and 153% increase in staff quarantines/isolations since the beginning of school.
A student or staff member will not be required to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth if a licensed medical provider provides written notice in the form of an Accommodation Request and Medical Certification for Students or Employees.
