Catawba County schools release ‘extensive’ plan for fall

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several local school districts are now stepping up and presenting their plans of what the fall semester will look like in the classroom.

The plan in Catawba County includes everything from a limited in-class schedule to child care for those families needing it, and while parents we spoke with say it is well-thought out, they still have reservations about it.

For Catawba County schools, the decision on their schedule wasn’t exactly a hard one.

They admit, it’s comprehensive and it’s not something everyone will love, but they say it’s the best they can do for now.

“There are so many plans you can try to choose and what we did was stick to our priorities,” Superintendent Matt Stover said.

Stover says their ‘plan b’ is extensive. Here’s how it will look: Pre-k students will attend school Monday through Friday. Kindergarten and first grade will be staggered the first two weeks, then be on a Monday through Thursday schedule. Grades 2 through 12 will also be staggered, but would be grouped into two groups at each school, alternating every two days with Friday being all remote.

“I’m happy she gets to see her friends, but mixed emotions because I’m worried about her health and safety,” mom Marie Sipe told FOX 46.

Sipe has daughter going into the 10th grade in the system.

“Remote learning doesn’t work, solely, for her. It might work great for others, it doesn’t work for her.”

The school system is also planning child care. It won’t be free, but that, along with any other in-school instruction, will involve face coverings, social distancing, and temperature checks.

There’s still a question as to what else will be allowed to happen.

“She was on the golf team last year, she helped out on the basketball team last year. She doesn’t get that this year,” Sipe said.

Stover says he understands the nervousness of parents, but he says they will do everything to keep students safe.

“Give it a shot. If coming to school for you and your family, if you don’t feel safe, then try our virtual option,” he said.

There are exceptions schools and class settings. The superintendent says the child care will be available for kindergarten through sixth grade students, but there is a cost associated with this. The school system says parents and students can file for scholarships to offset the cost.