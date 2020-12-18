Catawba County man sentenced to 6.5 years for child pornography

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Catawba County man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on child porn charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Darren Eugene Matthews, 46, of Conover, was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender upon completion of his prison term.

According to court documents, in November 2019, a detective with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual, later identified as Matthews, was emailing child pornography over the internet.

Court records show that some of the images depicted children, some as young as toddlers, being sexually abused. On November 22, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Matthews’ residence and seized numerous electronic devices. A forensic examination of the devices revealed that Matthews possessed more than 1,300 files of child pornography.

In August 2020, Matthews pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

