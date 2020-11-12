Catawba County man sentenced for threatening to burn down African-American church in VA

NORFOLK, V.A (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A Catawba County man was sentenced today to two years in prison for threatening to burn down an African American church in Virginia Beach.

According to court documents, 63-year-old John Malcolm Bareswill called a predominantly Black church in Virginia Beach and made racially derogatory remarks before threatening to set the church on fire.

The 63-year-old is a Navy veteran from Catawba, North Carolina, who works and lives in Virginia Beach, WAVY reports.

Officials say the threatening call was made on June 7, several days after one of the church’s leaders took part in a public prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration for George Floyd.

Federal authorities arrested Bareswill on June 12 and charged with making a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building.

On Wednesday, August 5, Bareswill pleaded guilty to the charge of making the telephonic threat to the church.

“John Malcolm Bareswill reacted to a prayer vigil and rally held in memory of George Floyd by threatening to burn down an African American church,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “While this sentence cannot undo that harm, it sends an important message: Our community will not tolerate attempts to silence free speech or interfere with the free exercise of religion.”

