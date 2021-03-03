Catawba County health officials say going through employer may be fastest way for frontline workers to get vaccinated

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Catawba County health officials are encouraging frontline essential workers to go through their employers to get vaccinated, saying it may be the fastest option.

The county announced major changes to their appointment request process Wednesday.

They say due to limited vaccine supply and high demand, they are changing the scheduling process for joint requests by employers and individuals.

County health officials say they will be working directly with employers to coordinate group scheduling for eligible employees who want to receive the vaccine. They believe this is going to be the quickest way to get frontline workers vaccinated.

For this reason, the county is encouraging employees to check with their employers before making individual requests for appointments, as this could take longer than an employer vaccination request.

Employers and individuals can begin the process of requesting an appointment at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Employers must navigate to the ‘Business Portal’ section. Individuals can begin these requests at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

County officials say individuals will be required to indicate their eligibility category and frontline workers will have to enter the name of their employer.

To determine if you are a part of Group 3, click here.