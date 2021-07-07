Catawba County deputy fired following DWI arrest

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was fired this weekend after being arrested for DWI, Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown confirms to Fox 46.

Eric Dixon Walker, 33, was arrested on July 2 by the Hickory Police Department and was soon terminated by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

“I will not tolerate any such conduct and will act swiftly and promptly to an incident such as this,” Sheriff Brown said in a statement to Fox 46.

Walker was a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office.

Fox 46 has reached out to the Hickory PD for a report with more details of the arrest which will be provided when available.