Catawba Co. man charged with breaking into storage units

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Catawba County man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple storage units. Deputies say the incidents took place in 2019.

In August and December of 2019, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of storage units being broken into at Harris Mini Storage at 6135 East NC 150 Highway in Maiden.

Evidence collected at the scene led to deputies to Alvin Jack Johnson, 41.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Johnson was arrested and charged with six felony counts of breaking and entering, five felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and five felony counts of possession of stolen goods.

Johnson is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.