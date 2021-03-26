Catawba Casino moves up opening date amid delayed slot machine delivery, lawsuit

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Catawba Casino in Kings Mountain is moving up its opening date a lot faster than many people expected.

They’re letting people in starting July 1, but it won’t be that initial facility they promised, at least not yet.

It will be a temporary building with 500 slot machines. This is happening despite a lawsuit that continues to try to stop it.

FOX 46 has watched the site of what’s supposed to be the Catawba Two Kings Casino change over the last few years and despite the fact that there’s nothing on the site right now that even resembles a place to gamble, that’s soon going to be changing.

Catawba Indian Nation Chief Bill Harris says they have a lot work to do.

“The grounds are already prepared,” Harris said. “We’ll need to do a little more detail work.”

The site promised will boast 1,300 slot machines, but the Chief says that has been delayed due to federal gaming approvals. While they work out the delay, they’re thinking smaller and moving up the date to start generating revenue.

“We were going to fail to bring what we had promised to Cleveland County, and that’s bring economic development to them. So, we scaled back from a 1300 machine to a 500 machine,” Harris said.

It will look different by summertime. While approvals and construction for the larger site are happening, it’s the latest in the effort to get the casino off the ground.

It has cleared hurdles, but the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who have two casinos of their own in the mountains, have filed a lawsuit to stop the project. In a statement this week, they called the Catawba casino illegal.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Harris says none of that is affecting the project now and he believes they’ll win in court.

“This is about economic development, and not only how it’s going to affect the Catawba, the Cherokee, but the state of North Carolina,” he said.

They plan to put in modular buildings for the 500-slot temporary casino. There won’t be any table games there just yet.

They also need to hire, at least for now, some 200 people as construction continues over the next 90 days.