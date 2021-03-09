Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– In a rising number of cases, it’s not what’s in your car that thieves are looking to steal. It’s what under it.

“It makes me really angry,” said Brett Aldridge, after crooks swiped the catalytic converter right off his Prius.

Aldridge, who lives in Hickory, says the crime took place around 4:30 a.m. and, according to his surveillance video, took “less than three minutes.” The converter is a car part that can be worth more than a new car.

“Your car’s not safe anywhere,” said Mike Howe, a master technician at Auto Fitness Center in Hickory. “Even in your driveway.”

Howe has been working on cars for 40 years. He has never seen anything like the recent rash of thefts. It is so bad, the shop keeps high-risk cars locked up inside at night.

“They do it every night and do it in broad daylight,” said Howe. “They know the ones that bring the most cash and that’s what they go after.”

Thieves jack up the car and use an electric saw to cut off the catalytic converter at the end of the muffler. It contains precious metals like palladium, rhodium, and platinum. When extracted by a recycler, they can sell for thousands of dollars on the black market.

The value of the metals contained inside increased over the past year, particularly the value of palladium and rhodium.

It is unclear who the thieves are selling the stolen converters to but Howe says they can easily make several hundred dollars for a few minutes of work.

“It’s obviously an organized ring,” he said. “Because they’re hitting all over the state.”

It’s not just North Carolina. There is a rising number of cases all across the country. Comprehensive insurance will often cover the cost but without insurance it can cost around $1000 to fix the important car part, Howe said.

“It turns a lot of gases coming out of the motor that would basically be poison,” said Howe, “into harmless gas.”

In Hickory there has been a “significant increase” in thefts, police said. So far this year, there are 110 reported thefts of catalytic converters. There are 31 open cases and three converters have been recovered, according to Hickory police.

In Charlotte, there has been a nearly 300 percent increase in thefts between 2019 and 2020. This year there are 193 thefts so far. Last year, there were 862 thefts. In 2019, there were 218.

State lawmakers recently introduced Senate Bill 99 that would make it a felony to not only steal these converters but also possess them.

Back at the shop, Howe is busy fixing the damage thieves left behind.

“We have to take out the pieces they cut and everything,” said Howe, describing how he fixes the cars brought into his shop after a converter is swiped.

It’s a problem, he says, made worse by the pandemic.

“It’s easy money,” said Howe. “So, until they get caught, they’re not going to stop.”

Hickory police believe the thefts are being committed by “multiple individuals.” Police encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to give law enforcement a call saying even small amounts of information can solve a crime.

SENATE BILL 99, Clarify Law on Theft of Catalytic Converters:

The bill would make stealing catalytic converters a Class I felony. Currently, there are now laws specific to the theft of catalytic converters. The bill would also create a “presumption of felony larceny” of a catalytic converter if someone, without an exemption, possesses it. Exemptions include:

An employee or agent of a company that is in the business of installing, replacing, maintaining, or removing catalytic converters, and the employee or agent is in possession of the catalytic converter as part of the person’s official duties.

A contractor that is in the business of installing, replacing, maintaining, or removing catalytic converters, and the contractor is in possession of the catalytic converter as part of the person’s official duties.

An individual that is in the business of installing, replacing, maintaining, or removing catalytic converters, and the individual is in possession of the catalytic converter as part of the person’s official duties.

An individual who removed the catalytic converter from a motor vehicle for purposes of repairing the motor vehicle and (i) is intending to reattach the catalytic converter to the motor vehicle or (ii) is intending to lawfully dispose of the catalytic converter.

The bill would require recyclers of secondary metals to keep an electronic record of all purchases. Currently, the law requires secondary metals recyclers to maintain a purchase and transaction record, but it doesn’t specify the format of that record. Illegal purchasing and sales of catalytic converters would carry a mandatory $1000 fine per violation.

The bill was introduced by Senators McInnis, Burgin and Craven and has been assigned to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate