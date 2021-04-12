Catalytic converter thefts costing NC residents thousands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Catalytic converter theft has become one of the fastest-growing crimes nationwide and it costs drivers thousands of dollars to fix.

“You know you feel violated,” Chris Wagner said.

Wagner was concerned like any parent would be when one night his daughter told him something was wrong with their car.

“We started the car and it sounded like a Harley and I was like ‘did I run into something? Did the manifold break or whatever?’”

Wagner who then took his 2009 Toyota Prius to the mechanic.

“And he knew right away,” Wagner said. “When you lift it up, there’s a hole where the catalytic converter is. Just a hole.”

Wagner is not alone. North Carolina is one of the top five states for catalytic converter thefts according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. In the Charlotte area, police say thefts have increased 221 percent from last year to this year.

In South Carolina, York County reports thefts have more doubled since 2019. While nationwide catalytic converter thefts have jumped 430 percent from 2019 to 2020.

“They want to steal these because there’s enormous amount of profit when they take these, says Shawn Lynch, who owns Dale’s Recycling in Hudson, NC.

Palladium, platinum and rhodium are the precious metals that make up a catalytic converter. Prices per ounce have spiked recently where crooks can make big money for quick work says Michelle Coffino who owns Queen City Recycling and Salvage.

“It’s a huge problem because it contains pallaidium. It’s a very expensive material…can run up to $3,000,” says Coffino.

$3,000 on the high end for one catalytic converter, $300 on the low end.

Toyota Prius converters like Chris’ are the number one target for thieves. They fetch a much higher price because their gasoline engines aren’t in use as much, so the metals are more pure.

“A lot of people, what they do is they have a quick [saw], they have a team, they’ve pretty much sized up areas they want to go to,” Coffino said. “They cut them off and they go to places that don’t have reputable procedures in place.”

Police say it’s lower street criminals working with some organized dealers, but, you won’t see crooks trying to fence their stuff at places like Queen City due to safeguards.

“All of the parts when they come in to our facility or you have to have either a mechanics license or a receipt for a catalytic converter that you are going to sell,” says Coffino.

Reputable scrap yards like Queen City and Dale’s in Hudson lose money in this criminal enterprise. That’s why they’re all about being a good community partner.

“The police calls me every day and I work hand in hand with them,” says Lynch.

Currently, 18 states including North and South Carolina are working on legislation to crack down on catalytic converter theft, making it a felony to steal them and possess them.

But, none of that will help Wagner who, at this point, says his problems only started when he went to the repair shop.

“And insurance…good luck with that. That was really difficult,” Wagner said. “Thank God I had comprehensive.”

He says the insurance company demanded only aftermarket parts be installed which mechanics say gives you less gas mileage.

“I bought a Prius because the gas mileage is pretty cool. Why would I want to lose gas mileage.”

Wagner has a message for those all motorists who think they are safe from catalytic converter theft.

“I could be at your house and we could be having a party in the backyard and they could come on by, jack the thing up and they’re gone.”

There are some things you can do to minimize your risk:

Park your vehicle in a secure locked garage

Buy a protective shield

Buy a security device that deters access

Maintain comprehensive coverage on your auto insurance.