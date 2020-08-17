Cat has front legs amputated after being shot with .22 caliber rifle in Rowan County, police say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities made an arrest over the weekend in connection to an animal cruelty case out of Rowan County where a cat had to have its front legs amputated after the animal was shot with a .22 caliber rifle and went three days without care.

The incident happened in late May, police said.

Jeremy Michael Pless, of Spencer, 32, faces a felony count of animal cruelty after allegedly shooting the cat, which belonged to someone else, with a .22 caliber rifle, police said.

Pless also faces a misdemeanor charge of shooting firearms within town limits. The shot was fired within Spencer’s municipal boundaries, which violates the town’s code of ordinances § 130.05(C).

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Pless was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a secured bond of $7,500.