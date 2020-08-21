Cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease across South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s good news to report in South Carolina as cases of coronavirus continue to go down.

This happening despite a larger, quicker reopening than North Carolina and a spotty use of mask mandates.

The news is encouraging as it’s something everyone wants to see, but there is a worry about whether that number will stay that way, especially with classes starting back

One of the spots seeing this positive trend in case numbers is York County.

“I think it’s captured the attention of everyone and brought it up the level it should’ve been months ago,” York councilman William ‘Bump’ Roddey said.

Roddey says tried to get a mask mandate passed, but where he didn’t succeed, some towns in the county did. Gov. Henry McCaster also signed an executive order requiring masks in certain locations. He says quite simply—masks work.

“You have to believe in the math and the data before us,” Roddey said.

A map provided by the State Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows many counties in South Carolina on a downward trend in cases. The only one that isn’t in our area is Lancaster, which is still considered stable.

“We’re not close enough to the finish line to take our foot off the pedal,” Dr. Kyle Guyton with SouthernMed Pediatrics told FOX 46.

Guyton, who works at the Fort Mill office, says the big test on those numbers will be schools starting back, which is why he says will likely lead to cases going up.

“The more data that can be obtained at the school level, the better off you are, and if you have trigger points that are enough for you to make a decision,” he said.

The true test on those numbers is still ahead.

“The next true measure is when school start back, when sports events take place,” said Roddey.

South Carolina, like North Carolina, has seen some wild fluctuations on the new coronavirus cases, some high numbers and some low numbers. Despite that, the average on the cases in the Palmetto State is down by about half from the way it was just a couple of weeks ago.

