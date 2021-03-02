Carolinas soon to enter next phase of vaccine rollout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolinas will soon be joining a shortlist of states vaccinating people as young as 16 years old if they have high-risk medical conditions.

Both South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced their states will soon move to the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

South Carolina is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout. Currently, only frontline workers and residents 65 and older are able to get the vaccine.

McMaster announced that starting Monday, March 8, the state will move into Phase 1B. Residents older than 55 will now be eligible for a vaccine and all adults 16-64 with a high-risk medical condition can also schedule a shot.

In North Carolina, Cooper announced that some members of Group 4 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on March 24.

“We will open Group 4 first to people with medical conditions that put them higher-risk for severe COVID-19 illness,” said Cooper.

For some residents with high-risk medical conditions, the vaccine can be life or death.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“When it comes to getting this virus, I’m not going to survive. I need the vaccine. I can’t be pushed down the line,” said Maura Wozniak, 42, of Huntersville.

Wozniak was born with Cystic Fibrosis. She’s a double lung transplant recipient and operates at 60 percent lung capacity.

“It doesn’t just affect people who are high risk. It affects all their family members,” said Wozniak.