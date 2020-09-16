Carolinas lag behind nation with lower than average response to 2020 Census

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 has found out that the Carolinas are pretty far behind when it comes to responding to the 2020 U.S. Census.

What many don’t know is that if you don’t respond, it could have a major impact on your neighborhood.

There are a lot of things tied to the Census such as child care, schools, business coming to town, funding from the federal government and representation.

Now, experts and groups are now urging the Carolinas to get up to par.

With everything else going on, the Census, for some, has been an afterthought, right when it’s needed the most.

“There are a lot of resources we need during this COVID thing,” James Lee told FOX 46.

Lee is one of those who is helping in an effort to make sure people are doing the Census and those resources he’s talking about are directly tied to tax dollars an area gets, which are tied to the Census.

“The communities where we’re going to, they have no idea what’s going on, and they don’t know how important it is,” Lee said.

Across the Carolinas, the response to the Census so far has been below the national average of 65.9 percent.

North Carolina is just below 62 percent and South Carolina, just below 60 percent. Both rate among the bottom in state’s responses.

“The Census matters extraordinarily for public policy. It tells us where to fund programs,” said Chris Marsicano, who teaches public policy courses at Davidson College.

Marsicano says not filling out the Census could affect, not only the representation in Washington.

“The census directly affects every tax dollar you ever paid,” Marsicano said.

It also affects what you see at your doorstep.

“If you care about having kids in head start or pre-school, if you care about roads, if you care about businesses for the future, you got to fill out the census,” said Marsicano.

Officials are pushing to have the census done by the end of the month, which is why Lee is among those re-doubling efforts to get people counted. The count, by law, needs to happen, and so does the participation.

“It’s about all of us getting counted,” Lee said.

The deadline to have all this in right now is September 30.

That’s two weeks from now, but there are discussions on extending that deadline. Nothing, though, is set in stone just yet. FOX 46 will let you know if that changes.