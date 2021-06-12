Carolina Juneteenth founders offended by canceled Latta Plantation event

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the Black community prepares to remember the freedom of slaves, a historic spot in Huntersville is coming under fire and responding to backlash from an event titled “Kingdom Coming.”

The event is a presentation by Latta Plantation describing the struggle of a slave owner on the run after the abolition of slaves.

“We’re thankful for Juneteenth and we’re glad to celebrate our Independence Day,” President of Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas Pape Ndiaye said.

On Twitter, Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles spoke out, saying in part, “We should not support any business or organization that does not respect equality, history, and the truth of the African-American people’s journey to freedom, and the historic Latta Plantation should know better.”

We should not support any business or organization that does not respect equality, history, and the truth of the African-American people’s journey to freedom. Despite intent, words matter. And the Historic Latta Plantation should know better. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) June 12, 2021

Mecklenburg County – who partially funds the historic site, said the county has zero-tolerance for programs that do not embrace equity and diversity, and that they were unaware of the event and are looking into its contract with the site.

Latta Plantation site manager Ian Campbell offered no remorse in his 1,300-word statement on the plantation’s website, saying, as a man of African descent, he wishes to lift the veil of ignorance.

He goes on to say the confederacy, white supremacy, plantation owners and the like will never be glorified.

Ndiaye, the creator of the first-ever Juneteenth Celebration in the southeast, wants this to be a chance to learn.

“Almost everywhere but not around here, that’s what inspired me to start it here in Charlotte,” Ndiaye said.

The honorable Shirley Fulton, the Chairwoman of the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas, says the holiday needs to be remembered for its true purpose.

“I think people need to know the history, that we came from slavery, but Juneteenth represents the end of slavery and we need to highlight that part,” Fulton said.