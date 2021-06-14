Carolina Brotherhood bikes 130 miles to honor first responders who died in the line of duty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Brotherhood made a stop in York County during their 130 mile benefit ride to honor fallen first responders who died in the line of duty.

“The heat, the rain, the cold weather, it makes it worth it when you can see and meet the families of the people that you’re honoring. It helps take away all the suffering that you’re going through,” Chris Tackson said.

As the cyclists rode in, you could hear the applause from families they were honoring.

Through hugs and tears, families who experienced a loss were comforted by the rides.

“The sacrifice that they’ve made to ride 130 miles today in the heat in just awesome. It just indicates how strong their desire is to honor fallen first responders,” Bob Doty said.

Doty’s son, Mike, was a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office. He died in the line of duty in 2018.

“It’s been a real adventure,” Doty said.

Stacey Bowen has been going through her own adventure for the last ten years. She lost her husband after he died in a four alarm fire in July 2011.

That’s when the Carolina Brotherhood got started.

“It makes me happy that we are here and that we’re an organization that is meeting that need and filling that calling for these families… that we can come out and support them and show them love and support in a time of their need,” Bowen said.

The cyclists are set to do 630 miles by Saturday, June 19. They are set to ride through Florence, Elizabethtown, Lumbertown Southern Pines, Rocky Mount, and Hillsboro.

The Carolina Brotherhood does accept donations. All proceeds go to help families in need. More information on the organization and how to donate can be found here.