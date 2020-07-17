Carolina BalloonFest to be held this year without public attendance

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This year’s Carolina BalloonFest will be held without public attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Board of Directors for NBRC, Inc. who made the difficult decision with heavy hearts.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions, NBRC Inc. said that in lieu of a typical 2020 Carolina BalloonFest, the nonprofit will work with local pilots to host a festival tribute, with balloons in the sky over Iredell County, during the month of October.

Details are not finalized regarding this tribute event, which will be held at an undetermined location, organizers said.

The public will be made aware of more specific details in the next few months. Details of this event will be made widely available to the public through the Carolina BalloonFest website and social media, as well as shared with local media outlets, organizers said.

“This decision does not come lightly,” said Bud Welch, Executive Director of Carolina BalloonFest. Since early March, Welch and the board of directors have been in heavy discussion about the outlook of this year’s festival amid COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. “A huge part of that conversation revolved around our nonprofit’s mission in which we donate a portion of Carolina BalloonFest proceeds to over 20 nonprofit organizations and community agencies.”

National Balloon Rally Charities, Inc. DBA Carolina BalloonFest champions other nonprofits and community agencies that help others within the community. To show community support, NBRC, Inc. donates $100,000 on an annual basis to a growing number of nonprofits and other agencies, and in the last 10 years, has donated over $780,000 back to the local Iredell County community.

“Despite these restrictions and regulations, we recognize that these entities are still counting on our donations as a source of income,” continued Welch. “We as a nonprofit are going to do the very best we can to raise funds this year in an effort to continue with some type of an annual donation to our community. But that also meant deciding to scale back our annual event for this year; a decision that will secure the wellbeing of our nonprofit so that we may continue to give those donations year after year to the nonprofits and community agencies that depend on it.”

The Carolina BalloonFest has always been a community event; the festival is operated by nearly 1,000 local volunteers, entertains over 40,000 patrons both locally and from the southwestern region of the United States, all while creating tourism commerce within Iredell County during the third weekend in October. Additionally, the nonprofit adds another $100,000 back into the community from its annual donation from festival ticket sales.

If you would like to donate to the Carolina BalloonFest cause and mission, or you would like to learn more about NBRC, Inc. or its decision for this year’s festival, please visit: www.CarolinaBalloonFest.com.