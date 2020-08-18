‘Caring Cupboards’ popping up in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A Gaston County teen is using her Girl Scout lessons to gift her community with free food and hygiene products.

Kathryn Cupp, 16 of Gaston County, decided to plant Caring Cupboards for her 2020 Girl Scout Gold Award Project.

“I’ve recognized the income shortages and resource shortages that people are facing. It’s very hard to get the things you need these days,” Cupp said.

A cupboard was placed at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church and Cramerton Town Hall. Each one says, “Caring Cupboards,” “Nonperishables and Toiletries,” and a short description on what can go in the cupboard.

Archdeacon Brenda Gilbert of St. Mark’s Episcopal said she was approached by Kathryn about the initiative. She found it fitting and similar to the church’s initiative, “Blessing Bag Ministry.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“It’s encouragement,” Gilbert explained. “We think we have to have these big, multi-million dollar programs, but it’s just simply looking around you and saying what do I have that I can offer to someone who has nothing.”

Items in the cupboards are free and accessible 24/7, and donations are also accepted.

Cupp hopes this initiative shows the youth is always looking for ways to give back to those who need it most.

“The most rewarding part about it is to see how often I need to restock it. That really does mean people are using it and they’re coming back to using it more,” she said.

For free non-perishable food recipes, visit the Caring Cupboards Instagram at TheCaringCupboards.