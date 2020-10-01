Cargo fire breaks out on American Airlines flight, source says

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines is telling 25,000 workers that they could lose their jobs in October because of the sharp drop in air travel during the virus pandemic. The airline said Wednesday, July 15, it was starting new offers of buyouts and partially paid leave, which it hopes will reduce the number of furloughs. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A small cargo fire broke out on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte, a source tells FOX 46.

According to the source, who was at the airport at the time, the fire broke out on flight #888, which arrived in Charlotte just after 3:15 p.m.

While deplaning, the captain was pulled aside by an airport employee who said a bag in the cargo unit had caught fire, the source says.

The bag was found when they opened the cargo unit and saw smoke coming out.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The source tells FOX 46 that the captain had no indication of the fire, and that flight workers didn’t see or smell anything. They also say the fire was out before the fire department arrived.

American Airlines Integrated Operations Center confirmed to FOX 46 that a damaged electronic device, identified as a gaming console, was located in the cargo area. It was unclear if it fell from someone’s bag, but Charlotte Fire was called to respond.

CMPD confirmed they did respond to assist Charlotte Fire with the incident.

FOX 46 is reaching out to the NTSB for comment and to see if an incident report was filed.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE