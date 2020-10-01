Cargo fire breaks out on American Airlines flight, source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A small cargo fire broke out on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte, a source tells FOX 46.
According to the source, who was at the airport at the time, the fire broke out on flight #888, which arrived in Charlotte just after 3:15 p.m.
While deplaning, the captain was pulled aside by an airport employee who said a bag in the cargo unit had caught fire, the source says.
The bag was found when they opened the cargo unit and saw smoke coming out.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
The source tells FOX 46 that the captain had no indication of the fire, and that flight workers didn’t see or smell anything. They also say the fire was out before the fire department arrived.
American Airlines Integrated Operations Center confirmed to FOX 46 that a damaged electronic device, identified as a gaming console, was located in the cargo area. It was unclear if it fell from someone’s bag, but Charlotte Fire was called to respond.
CMPD confirmed they did respond to assist Charlotte Fire with the incident.
FOX 46 is reaching out to the NTSB for comment and to see if an incident report was filed.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- ‘It would create a constitutional crisis’: Democrats, Republicans clash on when to fill Supreme Court vacancy
- Health care, abortion center stage in SCOTUS fight
- Former SC deputy coroner sentenced to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Senate Republicans and Democrats want US medical supply chain to stop relying on China
- Rock Hill mother sentenced in death of 2-year-old son