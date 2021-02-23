Career ‘crooked contractor’ arrested again

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – A career criminal contractor has been arrested again, FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant has learned exclusively.

Terence “Randy” Briel was booked into the Lancaster County Jail in South Carolina and released on a $5000 bond. He is charged with “breach of trust.”

Over the past two decades, Briel has been arrested more than a dozen and served time in prison for financial crimes. He has been accused of repeatedly ripping off customers. His victims tell FOX 46 Briel stole tens of thousands of dollars to build decks that were never finished or even started.

A year ago, a judge banned Briel from doing any contracting work in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein sued him following Grant’s series of investigations. One victim, Janet Kearney, previously told FOX 46 Briel used a fake name when he promised to build her a deck. She gave him $4000 and got nothing in return. She recognized Briel from FOX 46’s coverage and called police.

She was in court and is pressing charges.

“It was great seeing him in handcuffs,” she told Grant by phone.

It is unclear if Briel has an attorney. He is due back in court on April 23.