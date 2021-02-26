Car rams through Showmars on Freedom Drive; minor injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A car rammed through the Showmars restaurant on Freedom Drive Friday afternoon

Police were called to the restaurant around 2:15 p.m. where they found the car had hit the building. Pictures show extensive damage.

According to a manager at the scene, the driver hit the gas by mistake in stead of the break.

Medic says at least three people were transported for minor injuries.

No additional information has been provided at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.