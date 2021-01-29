Car rams through home in Huntersville, trapping 1 person

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- First responders are working to clear the scene after a car ran through a home in Huntersville, the Fire Department says.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Huntersville Fire responded to a home at 9390 Hilston Ridge Road where a car had slammed into a house.

Photos show extreme damage to the front door of the home where the car hit it. The cause of the crash has not been made clear at this time.

Firefighters say one person became trapped in the accident. The current condition of the individual is not yet known.

FOX 46 is headed to the scene to gather more details. Check back for updates on this developing story.