Car plows into Charlotte shop, sends employee to the ICU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Imagine you’re alone at work and a car comes crashing through the walls. That’s exactly what happened to a local boutique worker Tuesday morning.

Days later, she remains in the ICU. Meanwhile, her many friends are trying to help her.

For Megan Wilkinson and her colleagues, the Harris Boulevard location of ‘Idolize’ is hard to look at.



It was last Tuesday they received an urgent call – a car had driven through one of their boutiques.



“She was our first thought we said ‘What about Anshu?'”



Anshu Patel, the store’s manager, was alone inside when the car came crashing in.



“We believe she was just cleaning up, she always kept this place just tip-top shape.”



Police are still investigating what caused the driver to crash through the side of the building – in reverse. “We’re not too sure of the exact details.”



As for Anshu, she remains in Intensive Care. Her coworkers still can’t believe what happened to her.

“Anshu is a loving light in this world, she is just a beautiful soul.”

And according to the Google reviews,, she’s a customers’ favorite.

“She works seven days a week and the pride she puts in her work is unmatched.”



Anshu’s friends and colleagues are working to raise money, knowing her immediate future won’t be an easy one.



“The last thing we want her to worry about is finances or what she’s gonna do afterward.”

