Car overturned on I-85 after serious crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- First responders are at the scene of a serious crash that left a car overturned on I-85 South.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, State Highway Patrol and Medic all responded to the scene where a driver reportedly went off of the Mallard Creek Road bridge and landed on I-85.
When FOX 46 arrived on scene, the wreckage of the car was sitting in the middle of the highway, upside down.
Medic says there was one patient with non-life threatening injuries.
The car was towed away just after 10:00 p.m. Traffic was not impacted by the crash.