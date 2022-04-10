Glendale, Calif. (KTLA) – A vehicle narrowly avoided falling several feet from atop a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area department store Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, got stuck on the retaining wall several feet above a sidewalk below the parking lot of a Marshalls in Glendale, California.

The driver appeared to have overshot the parking space while backing into a spot, sending the vehicle nearly over the side of the concrete barrier and onto the sidewalk below on Verdugo Boulevard.

Just encountered a bit of a situation on my cycling in Montrose on Verdugo at Park. No obvious injuries. KTLA⁩ #ktla #tourdefrank pic.twitter.com/MbAfKqBWrj — Frank Buckley (@FrankBuckleyTV) April 10, 2022

The driver told Nexstar’s KTLA he was OK.