Car crashes into Kings Mountain Post Office, injuring 2 people

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed through the front doors of a local Kings Mountain Post Office.
The incident happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the post office located at 117 E. Gold St.
According to the Kings Mountain Fire Department, reports came in that a gold Buick had driven up a set of stairs into the front doors of the post office.
Both the driver and a pedestrian involved in this crash were taken to the hospital for treatment.
“It is unclear of the condition of the driver and the pedestrian at this time,” the fire department said.
