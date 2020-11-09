CAPTURED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in deadly Rock Hill bar shooting arrested in NC

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to a deadly bar shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina was captured Monday in North Carolina.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Shawn David Durham, 34, was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lexington on Monday, Nov. 9, and taken into custody for his active warrants related to the homicide that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The deadly shooting happened at Sports Unlimited Bar and Lounge just after midnight.

Four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were all transported to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. A 30-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

Two men, a 27 and 35-year-old, were later released from the hospital and a 25-year-old man continues to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

Durham is currently being held in the Davidson County Jail.

