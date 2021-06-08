Camp SOAR, an athletics camp for athletes with intellectual disabilities, kicks off in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Special Olympics Athlete Retreat officially kicked off this week and campers are excited to be back.

Camp SOAR is for athletes with intellectual disabilities that allows them to feel like they’re running the show.

“I’m the coach, I’m the coach!” one camper said.

Volunteer Erin Simpson responded: “You’re the best coach!”

The campers could teach us a thing or two about what it means to wear your heart on your sleeve.

“This is my sister Casey,” camper Brendan Hammeke told Fox 46. “She comes here too with me. I love her very much.”

For these campers, Camp SOAR is everything. It’s a chance for them to cut loose playing soccer, basketball, and doing arts and crafts. But most of all, it’s an opportunity for them to communicate.

The biggest thing I love so much about Camp SOAR, I love meeting new friends,” camper Casey Hammeke said.

Last year, the Levine Jewish Community Center fell quiet. It was an adjustment for both the campers and volunteers like Simpson.

“Their excitement about camp is what makes camp what it is,” Simpson said. “I see their confidence growing every day.”

Simpson started volunteering six years ago. What started as community service changed the course of her life.

“I’m majoring in communication sciences and disorders to hopefully become a speech therapist and work with people just like them or anyone who needs help,” she said.

Thankfully, this year, there’s no shortage of chest bumps and high fives. But don’t let that fun-loving spirit fool you.

These big-hearted humans are also competitive ones.

“I do basketball, swimming and tennis!” Brendan Hammeke said.