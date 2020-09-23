Camp for blind and visually impaired in danger of closing due to pandemic

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the past 11 years, Camp Dogwood for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Lake Norman has been a second home to Dawson Hart.

It’s a flagship program of the North Carolina Lions Club Incorporated. Hart lost sight in one of his eyes while serving in Iraq. His guide dog Bower now helps him get around.

The Army Veteran was enlisted for more than two decades and said the camp is a place where he can feel normal.

“The one thing that I love about this place is its one place I can come and not be made to feel disabled,” Hart said. You come here for a week, it makes your whole year.”

Like so many other programs and events, the pandemic forced the cancelation of the camp this year.

Typically, it’s a one-week program that’s held on the campus at the corner of Camp Dogwood Drive and Mt Pleasant Road where people like Hart who are blind and visually impaired are the VIPs.

The camps are paid for by donations and events hosted in some of the buildings throughout the year. Campers can go skiing, kayaking, rock climbing – you name it – they can do it. But those funds are drying up due to the pandemic.

“The one thing that we look forward to as a blind and visually impaired person coming to this camp every year is to see old friends and make new ones,” Hart said. “ And when we don’t have that opportunity it’s really sad.”

Right now, state restrictions limit the number of people who can gather. Reservations have been canceled at the camp and so have several programs, leaving Tammy Thomas in fear the program won’t be around to help others.

Programs like those that offer free eye exams and scholarships have been put on hold.

“Ending our physical year last year we were over $100,000 short in donations from last year and we are already at about half of where we should be for this year,” Thomas said. “With the loss of the funding as well as the loss of funding from bookings we’ve currently had to freeze our matching funds until the end of the year so we are not able to fund eye exams or glasses and we have had to pull our vision truck off the road.”

Hart hopes the camp won’t have to shut its door. It’s a place where he met his wife and married her 7 years ago. The thought of having to leave for good he said is heartbreaking.

“I first came to this camp years ago I was the only one with a guide dog now there are 4 or 5 dogs a week,” hart said. “so it’s given me the opportunity to help other people grow but it’s helped me grow as well.”

If you would like to help by donating you can contact Camp Dogwood by clicking here.