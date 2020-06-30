Cam Newton reiterates he never wanted to leave Carolina, pins decision to leave on organization

News

The QB was in Carolina for nine seasons.

by: FOX News

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton reiterated Monday he wanted to stay in North Carolina as he thanked Panthers fans in a video amid news he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Newton agreed to a deal with the Patriots, according to multiple reports. The NFL Network reported that while the base salary is the veteran’s minimum, or just over $1 million, he could earn up to $7 million in incentives.

“I’m angry … I feel let down but at the same time, hey, I’m not bitter,” he said in a video posted to YouTube. “I know since the day that I first came into this league that this day was going to come.”

“I’ll say this right now: I never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don’t let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision, I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade. Everything else? That’s BS.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more on this story, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral