Cam Newton reiterates he never wanted to leave Carolina, pins decision to leave on organization

The QB was in Carolina for nine seasons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton reiterated Monday he wanted to stay in North Carolina as he thanked Panthers fans in a video amid news he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Newton agreed to a deal with the Patriots, according to multiple reports. The NFL Network reported that while the base salary is the veteran’s minimum, or just over $1 million, he could earn up to $7 million in incentives.

“I’m angry … I feel let down but at the same time, hey, I’m not bitter,” he said in a video posted to YouTube. “I know since the day that I first came into this league that this day was going to come.”

“I’ll say this right now: I never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don’t let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision, I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade. Everything else? That’s BS.”

