Cam Newton is better for Patriots than Tom Brady: NFL insider

Cam Newton will not travel with team to London

Cam Newton’s addition makes the New England Patriots better than they were last week with presumed starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

But better than they were last season? When they won an 11th straight division title? With Tom Brady? Crazy talk.

Or not? Account for a strong defense, a run-oriented offensive line and a stable of backs.

“I honestly think the way the team is built right now fits more to Cam Newton football than it does to Tom Brady football,” NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms told The Post. “That’s just tailor-made for Cam, and now you have the ability to do more creative things within the running game. Now you have one of the greatest play-action offenses in football.

“If there was a negative about Brady last year, it was an unwillingness to push the ball down the field. Now you’ve got the guy who will hang in there and rifle it.”

