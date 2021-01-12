Calls escalate for Capitol insurrectionists to be placed on no-fly list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are new calls to keep anyone involved with last week’s deadly riots at the US Capitol to be banned from flying.

“We are worried about safety of flights, safety of flight attendants, safety of our fellow passengers” said Paul Hartson with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American Airlines employees.

Hartson says anyone involved in the insurrection at the Capitol should not be allowed to fly indefinitely.

“We do not want anyone exhibiting threatening behavior in the airport, out at the Capitol, anywhere, to be allowed onto our aircraft now or into the future,” said Hartson. “Nobody should have to deal with that.”

Last week, the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee called on the TSA and the FBI to put any violent perpetrators, including anyone who entered the Capitol, to be placed on the No-Fly List.

“Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in a statement. “I am urging the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use their authorities to add the names of all individuals involved in the attack to the federal No-Fly List and keep them off planes. This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building – an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our nation.”

“Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable,” he added.

On Monday, #NoFlyList began trending on Twitter.

“I would absolutely remove them from the flight and put them on the No Fly List,” said former federal air marshal turned government whistleblower Robert MacLean. “If any airline is nervous about someone causing problems or being combative on a plane I totally believe that the airlines can ban them from their aircraft.”

MacLean says rioters who broke into the Capitol, were violent, or photographed carrying zip-tie handcuffs “absolutely” should be considered a national security threat.

“If they’re illegally breaching facilities in the Capitol building with force,” said MacLean, “these are people that could breach a cockpit or create mayhem inside of the cabin.”

The National Park Service announced it will temporarily close the Washington Monument due to “credible threats” from groups involved in the riot. Officials say there are threats to disrupt the Jan. 20 inauguration.

MacLean believes the government is already communicating with the airlines.

“They’re probably sharing information on people who are in the process of being charged,” he said. “Or who are planning to travel.”

Airlines have already banned hundreds of passengers for not wearing masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Spirit Airlines did not respond to a request for comment. The FAA warned on Jan. 9 that federal law prohibits passengers from physically assaulting or threatening crew or anyone else on a plane. Those who do could be fined up to $35,000 and jailed, the FAA tweeted.

The union representing airline pilots, Southwest, and United Airlines, provided FOX 46 with the following statements:

Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l. (ALPA)

“The safety and security of crewmembers and passengers has always been—and always will be—ALPA’s paramount concern. Today’s aviation security is dependent on a multi-layered approach and ALPA has been a staunch supporter of risk-based security measures for decades. It is vital that we mitigate any potential in-flight threats prior to take-off.”

Southwest Airlines

“We expect all Customers to comply with applicable laws, Federal Air Regulations, and Crewmember instructions while traveling with us. We will follow any guidance from the TSA or other law enforcement agencies and adapt our Customer travel policies to support the Safety of our Customers and Employees, as needed. While we do not discuss our specific security protocols, the TSA and other local and federal law enforcement agencies have bolstered their presence in the Washington, D.C. area airports, and we appreciate their leadership, guidance, and increased support. As always, Safety and security are Southwest’s top priorities, and we appreciate the spirit of cooperation and compliance among all those traveling with us.”

United Airlines

“We don’t have a way of knowing who participated in what events. If people are added to a national no-fly list, that is not handled by United, but by federal agencies.”

