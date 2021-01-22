‘Call the pros’: Chick-Fil-A manager helps direct cars at Mt. Pleasant vaccination site

MT. PLEASANT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The mayor of Mt. Pleasant is thanking a Chick-Fil-A manager who volunteered his drive-thru expertise to direct cars at a vaccination site.

The mayor tweeted out a video on Friday showing the manager, Jerry Walkowiak, keeping the line moving as residents got their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros,” mayor Will Haynie wrote in the tweet.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Because we all know if there’s anyone who can keep a line moving, it’s Chick-Fil-A. Thanks for your service, Jerry!