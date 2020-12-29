California fugitive arrested in Mooresville for domestic violence

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A California fugitive was arrested in Mooresville on Sunday for multiple domestic violence charges, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 26, the Iredell County officers responded to a domestic incident near Brawley School Road and Isles of Pines Road where they found a victim visiting from California for Christmas.

The victim identified the suspect as Brian Kenneth Kinder, 39, who was found and arrested a day later after officers found five outstanding arrest warrants for Kinder from California.

Kinder refused to obey commands and threatened officers but he was then taken into custody.

Kinder was charged with felony assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, a misdemeanor assault on a female, two counts of misdemeanor resists, delay and obstruct a public officer, two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor injury to personal property, and a misdemeanor for false imprisonment. He received no bonds on these charges.

