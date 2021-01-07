Cabarrus Health Alliance has hours’ long wait on first day of vaccine distribution

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some local residents waiting to get vaccines were shocked to find lines that required an hours’ long wait in Cabarrus County.

If they had kept letting people in line at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, officials say they would have been standing there until 2 a.m. Thursday trying to get everyone vaccinated.

People drove through the line on Wednesday and say they didn’t even have to get out of their car to get the shot. You could measure the enthusiasm in car lengths.

“We had people here as early as 2:00 a.m. this morning,” one Cabarrus Health Alliance employee said.

There was half a mile of cars on both roads leading in.

“I’m here to get this shot. I am so glad they got it,” Roger Dean said.

Roger Dean got here before sunrise for his vaccine because COVID-19 took his family member, and that’s not his family’s only tragedy.

“I lost my brother in April to it, and I lost my grandparents in the flu epidemic in 1918–my mother’s parents,” said Roger.

Dot and Dolon Corbett came from Montgomery County to Cabarrus, where they didn’t need an appointment.

“I felt a little pressure going in, a little sting,” Dot Corbett said.

But that stick doesn’t compare to how Dolon felt not being able to snuggle with his great grandbabies at Christmas

“We don’t get to hug them little ones,” Dolon said.

These seniors, 75 and older, are some of the first in North Carolina to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s such a frightening thing you just don’t know anything about it so we wanted to have the shot,” said Roger.

He says he’s tired of staying home.

“This has been the biggest mess I have ever seen.”

He’s just ready to go fishing and get back to church.

“If we can get this vaccine going we can get out from under it, but if the people don’t take it, it will take a long time to get out from under it,” he said.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance has vaccine clinic dates here at the Cabarrus arena scheduled through the end of the month for those 75 and older. You can find that calendar here.

