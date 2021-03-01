Cabarrus County woman believes puppies were stolen in targeted home break-in

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Cabarrus County woman says thieves broke into their home and made off with more than just money—they also took their puppies.

Most neighbors FOX 46 spoke with say the area is relatively quiet area, especially in the subdivision where the break-in took place.

The video is short, but it is one of the few reminders that Latasha Duncan has of two puppies that made their way to her family.

“My babies, my girls,” Latasha Duncan said. “One is named Paris and the other is named Gracie. Paris is the gray one and then Gracie is the brown one.”

Duncan lives at the home where the two dogs were, up until about a week and a half ago when their home was the target of a robbery.

Cabarrus County deputies say it was a breaking and entering. Rooms were ransacked and money was stolen, along with Paris and Gracie. Duncan says she didn’t notice until just after she got home.

“When I came downstairs to get some food and I noticed the door was open,” Duncan said.

Paris and Gracie are American bully dogs. Puppies of this breed can go for thousands of dollars each.

Dognapping cases might be in the news right now because of a high profile case involving singer Lady Gaga, but dognapping cases themselves are not that unusual.

The American Kennel Club says about 2 million cases like it happen each year. Especially to expensive breeds. Those dogs are often re-sold for profit.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Duncan says she thinks she was targeted. The AKC says one way to keep that from happening is to microchip your pets.

Paris and Gracie were not yet microchipped. Duncan knows she, and her family, will have an uphill battle in trying to find them.

“I wake up thinking every morning I’m going to find my dogs,” Duncan said.

Duncan says a neighbor’s security camera caught a group of men coming out of the home and taking off from the home and that’s the big reason they are confident that the puppies just didn’t take off.

FOX 46 is still working to get that video.