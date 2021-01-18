Cabarrus County teachers on edge as in-person classes resume Tuesday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cabarrus County schools are bracing for what Tuesday will bring when they return to in-person learning. This comes after school board members found postings online that some teachers are planning to call in sick.

It’s been a contentious issue for a while now: Cabarrus County schools started the year in all-remote learning. In October, they switched to Plan B, and then Plan C in December.

Tomorrow, they’re set to start in-person learning under Plan B again, but the school board is wondering tonight if teachers will show up at all.

“If we start having really serious shortages of teachers in classroom coverage, that’s a different conversation,” school board member Holly Grimsley said.

The division has been apparent for months as some think kids should be back in school. Others say it’s not safe. One of them is second-grade teacher, Meredith Newman.

“If the positivity rate and all of the metrics were too high for us to remain on campus in December, they’ve only gone up since then,” Newman said.

North Carolina hung around a 6,000 daily case count in December. Now, the average is near 8,000. Hospitalizations are up, but the percentage of positive tests is declining.

“We can’t create a safe and nurturing environment in COVID times. It’s just not possible,” Newman said.

A recent report by Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill researchers, however, found a very low in-school transmission rate. They studied 11 school districts with nearly 100,000 students and staff for nine weeks. They didn’t find a single instance of child-to-adult transmission within the schools.

“I’m pregnant with twins,” Rebecca Ringlein said.

Going back to the classroom still doesn’t sit well with her.

“I want to make sure not just that I stay safe, but just not knowing what could happen if I were to get it while pregnant,” she said.

Both teachers FOX 46 spoke to said they’re going to work tomorrow, and didn’t think any talks of a massive “call in sick” day were serious.

“I don’t know anybody that would do it, but I do think that that shows the desperation of teachers that we feel that we have no other option to protect ourselves,” said Ringlein.

In the North Carolina statute, strikes by public employees are prohibited. The school board does not plan to deal individually with teachers if they call out sick. They’re leaving that up to the schools to take care of.