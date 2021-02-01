Cabarrus County teachers and parents protest to hold off on return to in-person learning

CABARRUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a back to school battle in Cabarrus County.

Monday afternoon, more than a dozen teachers and parents called on the School Board to hold off on returning to full face-to-face instruction until every teacher can be vaccinated.

“And that’s extra protection for our students who can’t get the vaccine yet. We know that people who are vaccinated have lower transmission rates even if they were to carry the virus,” said Meredith Newman, a second grade teacher.

Cabarrus County Schools are currently in Plan B, which is a hybrid of remote and in-person learning.

The school district is scheduled to move to Plan A, full in-person learning, on February 16th.

“As a parent I want my kids back in school. But I want them back in school when it’s safe,” said Ashley Price, a parent of two elementary school students.

More than 20 states across the country are now vaccinating teachers.

The parents and educators in Cabarrus County are hoping that North Carolina will soon begin vaccinating educators.

Along with the vaccines, Monday afternoon’s rally also called for Cabarrus County schools to strictly enforce six-feet social distancing with all students, staff and teachers.

Teachers also asked for more transparency with regards to positive COVID-19 tests in classrooms.

The Cabarrus County School Board will hear an update to COVID-19 guidance at its Monday night meeting.