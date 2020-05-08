Cabarrus County seniors excited for graduation at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The news that came Thursday was big for high school seniors in Cabarrus County. The Charlotte Motor Speedway is giving them a special checkered flag for the last lap before college.

“With graduation finally being like, ‘oh we’re going to have one’, it’s very exciting I guess you could say,” Mount Pleasant High School senior London Little said.

More than 2,300 high school seniors from Cabarrus County will have a graduation. Instead of walking across the stage seniors will receive their diploma and drive across the finish line at the speedway.

“It’s going to be emotional just because it’s not going to be your normal graduation, but I think looking back it’ll be one to remember. Instead of just saying I walked across the stage and got a diploma, I’ll be able to say I drove across the finish line.”

Little, who was homecoming queen, says she wishes she knew the last day of class would’ve been the end of her senior year.

“It was emotional and it was very hard to let go of high school but obviously you can’t do anything about it.”

To ensure social distancing one car per senior can park at the infield in front of the 16,000 square foot speedway TV for a drive-in style commencement.

“I’m glad they’re allowing our family to go in. Obviously it’s not going to be the same without our friends and seeing everyone in the stands but with your family still being there and their being a part of your day I think it’ll still be okay.”

Thankful for the ceremony, Little hopes the same can happen with other graduates in the Carolinas.

“Our safety should come first. So, I do understand the whole fact of not having a graduation, but at the same time, I do think the seniors do deserve a last hurrah and a last goodbye.”

For seniors who won’t have a graduation, Little says have a celebration of your own, make a day of it, even if it happens from home.