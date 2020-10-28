Cabarrus County Schools switching to remote learning Thursday due to inclement weather

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cabarrus County Schools announced on Wednesday they will switch to all remote learning on Thursday due to inclement weather.

“Students will have a remote learning day on Thursday, Oct. 29 as a result of the inclement weather predicted for our area as remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through. Weather forecasts are calling for high winds, which create safety concerns for operating school buses. Additionally, road conditions could be hazardous,” Cabarrus County Schools said.

Each school will have information about assignments and classes posted on its website, CCS explained.

“As a reminder, Friday, Oct. 30 will remain a remote learning day as originally scheduled. Employees should refer to the reporting guidelines located on the Finance Department website. Please be safe in your travels,” Cabarrus County Schools said.

