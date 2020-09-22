Cabarrus County Schools says board member’s remarks are ‘unacceptable’

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Cabarrus County school board member is under fire, accused of making inappropriate comments during last night’s board meeting. Now, some parents want her removed from her position.

Cabarrus County Schools released a statement Tuesday afternoon, calling the comments made by board member Laura Blackwell unacceptable and inappropriate, and the board chairperson says that board member and her comments are now under review.

Blackwell first called a fellow board member a derogatory name during recess of a virtual board meeting Monday night. Then, four minutes later she’s using a word disparaging to those with disabilities and special needs to refer to the process of making decisions about schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t give him the benefit of crap,” Blackwell is heard saying. “This is the most ret***ed thing I’ve ever seen. We have done such detriment to these kids.”

Later during the meeting, Blackwell apologized.

“We were in a recess and I can’t say anything, but I’m sorry and I was frustrated and again didn’t realize that my mic was live so I apologize,” she said.

Melanie Miller is the Executive Director of the Arc of Union and Cabarrus, a group which helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“To our community this is a slur, it’s a word that’s been used to mock and ridicule our community, just to see that pop up was hard to hear,” Miller said.

School board chairperson Rob Walter released the following statement which says in part:

“I was disappointed that the incident happened and that emotions got heated to where a board member would use hurtful language to express frustrations even outside of the meeting. This is not typical behavior and has upset a number of people listening to our meeting. Ms. Blackwell appeared remorseful did apologize for her actions during the meeting.

We will review the incident and our board policies. If further action is required or necessary, the board will do so at our next meeting.”

The next Cabarrus County School Board meeting is Oct. 5. It’s a work session. FOX 46 called and emailed Blackwell today, but did not get a response.

