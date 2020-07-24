Cabarrus County School Board votes for all remote learning this fall

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Cabarrus County School Board has voted for all remote learning for students in the fall.

The school district’s earlier recommendation had been a combination of in-person and remote learning, but Thursday night, the board decided students wouldn’t step into the classroom at all.

Several counties in NC are working to decide what they are going to do with students in the fall after Gov. Roy Cooper said parents and students needed to have the option to do remote learning if families feel that is the safer choice for them.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted to have groups of students alternating days of in-person learning for the first two weeks before transitioning to complete remote learning. The plan would have students split into three different groups, switching the times they would receive in-person instruction. Then, by August 31, all students would switch to fully remote learning.

For schools that have in-person elements, face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.

Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings.

Additionally, cchools must create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely, Cooper said. Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we are doing a lot to reduce that risk. But as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school,” Cooper said.