Cabarrus County parents wants more transparency in middle school project

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents in the Highland Creek and surrounding areas want more transparency about a school project taking place.

Kay Scime said she didn’t think the Roberta Middle School project was going to go through until the community had an input first. She’s not fond of her daughter having to go to school nearly 18 minutes away from where they live in a few years.

“They will be thrown away from this community and be relocated many, many, many miles away across the busy Concord Mills Blvd… across I-85,” she explained.

A public advisory committee for the project has already been selected and they’ve held two public meetings since October. However, Scime and other parents believe they’re being anything but public about their decisions.

“Their meetings should be open to the public. We requested that we are able to watch their meetings. One is already happening today or is happening today, and we were denied the request.”

She said she sent an email to Cabarrus County Schools asking for more information about private sessions being held by the committee and asked if they could at least just listen in on the sessions. The email explained the meeting is not for the public.

“We just want to know how they make their decisions. What are their decisions based on? When people have secrets and it’s regarding public decision making, all kinds of conspiracy theories start popping up, and that’s not a good thing.”

FOX 46 reached out to Cabarrus County Schools to see where they stand on the issue. Their statement reads in part:

“To date, Cabarrus County Schools has hosted two Public Information Sessions (Oct. 5th and Dec. 17th) to share information about the middle school realignment project. There is a third Public Information Session scheduled for Feb. 11, 2021. This session is advertised on our district website and social media sites. We also notified families through our mass notification system (Blackboard Connect) by phone and email. Reminder messages also are planned as we get closer to the date.

The format of the Public Information Sessions allows for attendees to ask questions either by voice or through the Chat feature of the meeting platform. Questions that are not able to be answered within the allotted timeframe for the meeting are added to an FAQ that is posted on the project (Middle School Realignment) site referenced above. There also is a Feedback Form available for the public to use.

As part of the project, the consultant hired by the district assembled a Public Advisory Committee. Committee members were selected by the consultant through an application process. Applications to serve on the Public Advisory Committee (PAC) were open to the public from October 1st – October 18th, 2020. This was advertised through public meetings, phone, email, social media, and our website. Once applications were received, they were reviewed for thoroughness and thoughtfulness to the answers provided. Then, applicants were located to ensure representation would exist from all middle school zones which may be impacted by the realignment. The goal was to have a small focus group of community volunteers that live in areas that could potentially be impacted. PAC members are not tasked to represent a neighborhood or school, but are asked to provide input regarding the area where they live and work. This includes a local perspective of such issues like, transportation/traffic, walkability, development impacts, and other community dynamics. PAC members serve in this process to inform the Internal Planning Team (district staff) with their perspectives as the IPT moves toward making a recommendation. The PAC does not vote on a final recommended option.”

There’s also a website available for parents to express their opinions about the realignment taking place in 2022 and detailed outlines of the project.

The next public meeting is February 11, 2021 at 6:30pm. To learn more, click here.