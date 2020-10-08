Cabarrus County parents, sick of ‘flip-flopping’, want elementary students back in school

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents in Cabarrus County say it’s time for their children to go back to the classroom.

An online petition to bring back ‘Plan A’ has nearly 1,000 signatures. Students have not set foot inside school buildings in Cabarrus County since the start of the school year because of the pandemic.

Some parents say not only is it time to start back to class, but the school board needs to stop going back and forth with reopening decisions.

“I was very angry on Monday when I found out that they had flip-flopped,” parent Cassandra Brooks said.

Brooks wants the Cabarrus County School Board to stop changing their minds.

The board first voted two and a half weeks ago to send kindergarten through third graders back to class four days a week, under the Governor’s ‘Plan A.’

Then, this past Monday, the Board abruptly voted four-to-three for kindergarten through third graders to go back to school only two days a week under Plan B starting Oct.19.

All Cabarrus County students are currently doing remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to get them back into school. I can’t imagine having a kindergartener right now because kindergarteners can’t even read and how they can navigate on a computer is beyond me.”

Brooks just started an online petition which already has more than 850 signatures to bring back ‘Plan A.

“I’m hoping they will revisit this again on Monday at the board meeting,” Brooks said.

Sharon Test has a first and third grader at Mount Pleasant Elementary. She was also planning to send her students back four days a week, but now she doesn’t have that option.

“I’ve seen people who said they gave up their spot at the daycare and now they’ve got to figure it all out again,” Test said.

SHe says she understands that there were some concerns from board members that there wouldn’t be enough room in classrooms for kids to be spaced apart if they weren’t rotating days, but she says all the flip-flopping from elected leaders is not helping.

“It’s extremely stressful not knowing what’s going to happen.”

FOX 46 reached out to the school board member who switched her vote to scale back the number of days kindergarten through third graders come to school. We have not heard back from her on why she changed her vote.

