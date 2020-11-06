Cabarrus County parents concerned after COVID-19 cluster reported at school

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some parents in Cabarrus County say they’re concerned about their children being exposed to coronavirus after a COVID-19 cluster was reported, but the school was not shut down.

Several Cabarrus County Schools have positive cases, and one school has five cases, which is considered a cluster, but it’s not being closed down.

FOX 46 asked district leaders what triggers a shut down for cleaning.

“I’m willing to sacrifice my senior year in order to make sure everybody else is safe,” student Arianna Boadi said.

Boadi is a student at Hickory Ridge High School. She’s doing all online classes this semester because of the pandemic.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Personally, I wish I could have more of an exciting senior year, because we don’t know if prom is going to happen. I know homecoming was probably canceled and I would love to see more people this year,” she said.

Kylee Bunn has really enjoyed being back in her fifth grade class at Harrisburg Elementary.

“On virtual you can’t hear because there’s connection cut outs on computer, so it’s easier to be in person than on your computer. It’s not healthy to be on a computer all day and it’s better and feels good to be out of the house and sitting in an actual desk,” Bunn told us.

Cabarrus County Schools has a dashboard keeping the community informed of COVID-19 cases.

J.N. Fries Middle has five cases, which is a cluster. District leaders say the school has not closed for cleaning, but is working with local health leaders and using enhanced cleaning protocols recommended by state and federal health officials.

Cabarrus County Schools says all school buildings are cleaned throughout the day and each evening. Custodians especially focus on touchpoints in common areas, hallways and classrooms.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE