Cabarrus County parents concerned following announcement of all-remote classes for fall

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Cabarrus County, school leaders have decided to have remote learning only this fall. Now, parents are worried about their jobs and keeping their kids on track.

The school district in Cabarrus County originally recommended a schedule, which would have students here at school one day a week, but last night the school board voted for all remote learning.

FOX 46 spoke with a mom living paycheck to paycheck who’s quite worried.

“My heart kind of sank a little bit, my kids need the social and emotional part of school,” Tiphanie Martins said.

Martins is a single mom with three girls in Cabarrus County schools. She was laid off from her job because of the pandemic. She recently found a new job, but she can’t work from home.

“Do I choose providing for my family over my kids’ education or do I choose my kids’ education over providing for my family? Either way, I don’t win,” she said.

Parents with young children especially are forced to quit their jobs or struggle to find ways to pay for childcare while they go to work.

“Then if I choose my kids’ education, I lose my house, I lose my car, I have no food.”

Cabarrus County just joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools in moving to all remote learning in the fall, meaning students won’t set foot inside school buildings and will have to learn online…with their teachers teaching from home.

“I don’t think it’s really an easy decision for anybody to make, you have to look at the numbers but there’s also opposing sides that I see,” Sharon Test said.

Test’s husband is able to stay at home and help the kids with their school work, but Sharon worries about both of her children, especially her first grader Evan, falling behind in school.

“He cried through a lot of it. I’m not the teacher. I think parents trying to teach their kids especially when they’re that young, it’s more difficult because it was the end of kindergarten for him,” Test said.

Cabarrus County schools plan to provide Chromebooks for students for remote learning. The district says they had a “limited” number of these Wi-Fi hot spots last year and are looking at providing these again this year.